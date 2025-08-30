ACC announces revised timings for Asia Cup 2025 matches

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi engages in post-match niceties with the Indian cricket team after the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday announced changes to the timings of the Asia Cup 2025 matches, citing weather conditions and fan convenience as key reasons for the adjustment.

According to the ACC, the matches will now begin at 6:30 PM UAE time, which corresponds to 7:30 PM Pakistan time. This marked a shift from the earlier schedule, where games were set to start at 6:00 PM local time.

September 15 will feature a doubleheader. The first match between UAE and Oman in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for 4:30 PM local time, while the second match, featuring Sri Lanka and Hong Kong in Dubai, will begin at 6:30 PM local time.

The ACC stated that the revised timings aim to ensure smoother conditions for both players and fans, especially in light of potential weather disruptions.

Organisers also highlighted that the adjustment would make it more convenient for spectators to follow multiple matches in a single day.

It is pertinent to mention that the 15th edition of the men’s Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, featuring eight teams Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE and Hong Kong, divided into two groups.

Group A features fierce rivals Pakistan and India, alongside hosts UAE and Oman, while Group B is comprised of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final