Sabalenka thumps Fernandez to reach US Open round of 16

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the third round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug 29, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the round of 16 at the US Open on Friday, defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6(2) at Louis Armstrong Stadium in a match that marked a sweet revenge for the Belarusian.

Three years ago, Sabalenka was eliminated by Fernandez in the semi-finals of the 2021 US Open, and the top seed came into this clash determined to turn the tables.

“I really wanted this revenge. I’m very happy with the win. I knew Leylah is a tough competitor, and I had to be focused from the first point. I managed to stay calm and play my game, and it worked out,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka dominated the first set, saving three break points in the opening game and asserting control with aggressive groundstrokes and powerful serves.

Fernandez fought back in the second set, taking it to a tiebreak, but Sabalenka’s strength, precision, and mental composure proved decisive. The Belarusian faced only one more break point during the match and neutralised it with a service winner, never allowing Fernandez to gain momentum.

The victory moved Sabalenka four wins away from becoming the first player since Serena Williams to win back-to-back US Open titles. It also extends her perfect record in third-round matches at Flushing Meadows to 6-0.

Despite the win, Sabalenka acknowledged Fernandez’s skill and competitiveness.

“She’s definitely a tough opponent. She’s improving and works hard every day. I had to fight for every point. It was just a few points here and there in each set that made the difference,” Sabalenka said.

In the round of 16 on Saturday, Sabalenka will face Moldovan-Spanish player Cristina Bucsa, hoping to continue her strong run at the tournament and inch closer to defending her title.