Rahul Dravid steps down as Rajasthan Royals head coach

Rajasthan Royals’ former head coach Rahul Dravid (second from right) shares a light moment with Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting (right) and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of an IPL match in Jaipur on May 15, 2025. — Punjab Kings

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Saturday stepped down as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid will no longer hold any position with the franchise, which he has represented as both a player and coach over many years. Dravid joined the Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 season, following his tenure as head coach of the Indian men’s team.

Under his guidance, the Royals struggled in the 2025 season, finishing ninth in the points table with eight points from 14 matches.

In an official statement, the Rajasthan Royals highlighted Dravid’s long-standing contributions to the franchise.

“Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey over many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise,” the statement read.

The Royals added that a structural review had been conducted, and Dravid was offered a broader role within the franchise. However, he chose to step away completely.

“The Rajasthan Royals, its players, and millions of fans worldwide extend heartfelt thanks to Rahul for his remarkable service to the franchise,” the team said.

Dravid first played for the Royals from 2011 to 2015, captaining the side in 2012 and 2013, before mentoring the team in 2014 and 2015.

Following his stint with the Royals, Dravid took charge of India’s Under-19 and India A teams and was appointed Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in 2019.

He became head coach of the Indian men’s national team in 2021 before returning to the IPL as Rajasthan Royals’ head coach in 2025.