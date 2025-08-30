Key Australia player likely to be ruled out of New Zealand T20I series

Australia’s fast bowler Pat Cummins (second from right) celebrates his hat-trick with teammates during a match against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight, Group 1, at Kingstown on June 22, 2024. — AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins is likely to miss the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with Cricket Australia prioritising his fitness ahead of the high-profile Ashes later this year, International media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the 32-year-old, who also sat out in recently concluded white-ball series against West Indies and South Africa, is managing back tightness and is scheduled to undergo precautionary scans.

Cummins’ last appearance came during the Caribbean tour in July, after which he began experiencing discomfort. Although Cricket Australia has not issued an official update.

The decision to rest Cummins reflects their intent to keep him fresh for the five-Test Ashes series starting in November in Perth. He is expected to return in October for the ODI series against India and feature in at least one Sheffield Shield fixture for New South Wales in preparation for the Ashes.

Cummins’ absence will be a setback for Australia’s three-match T20I tour of New Zealand, beginning October 1. However, selectors are confident that resting their spearhead now will pay dividends during the demanding home summer.

Speaking to media on Thursday, pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood confirmed that each frontline Test bowler will follow different preparation programs ahead of the Ashes.

"The Test guys will play more than one Shield game. They’ll probably play two or three, but everyone’s on different programs," Hazlewood said.

Hazlewood added that spending time in match situations is vital.

"Time on the field, multiple spells in a day, it’s sort of hard to replicate it at training. For me, the best way is to keep ticking over, keep playing, and not have too long off bowling."

Cummins remains a vital figure in Australian cricket across formats. He starred in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, becoming the first bowler in history to take back-to-back hat-tricks in T20 internationals against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Overall, Cummins has claimed 66 wickets in 57 T20Is at an economy of 7.44.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia will face New Zealand in Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch during the three-match T20I series.