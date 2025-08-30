Tim Southee will leave England’s Ashes campaign after first Test: here's why

Undated picture of former fast bowler of New Zealand cricket team. — ICC

LONDON: England’s specialist skills consultant Tim Southee is set to leave the squad midway through the Ashes 2025-26 series to participate in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the UAE, International media reported on Friday.

According to a report, the former New Zealand pacer, who joined England’s coaching setup in May 2025, will depart after the first Test, with former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff expected to step into the role.

The Ashes beginning on November 21 in Perth, represents a major challenge for England. Southee, who retired from international cricket for New Zealand, remains active in global franchise leagues.

His contract with the ECB is on a day-rate basis, similar to James Anderson’s brief stint as a bowling consultant. While this arrangement provides flexibility for Southee, it also leaves England vulnerable to losing him when franchise tournaments overlap.

The ILT20, which begins on December 4, directly clashes with the Ashes schedule, allowing Southee to be available only for the first Test before leaving for the UAE.

“It’s probably come a little bit quicker than I would have expected… It’s a game I love and a game that has given me so much. If I’m able to give back and help other people enjoy the game as much as I did, then hopefully there’s that opportunity there,” Southee said.

England will be reassured that Andrew Flintoff, who has experience coaching the England Lions and currently leads Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, is the leading candidate to replace Southee.

Flintoff will also be in Australia during the Ashes as part of the Lions’ tour, providing continuity in the coaching setup.