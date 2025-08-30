Bohm shines as Phillies stun Braves in MLB

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm reacts after striking out against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field on Aug 26, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Alec Bohm delivered a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies edged past the Atlanta Braves 2-1 in an MLB clash at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.

Just a day earlier, the Phillies had erupted for seven home runs in a 19-4 rout. Kyle Schwarber stayed hot, contributing with a single, a walk, and two runs scored, including the eventual game-winner.

In the eighth, Schwarber and Bryce Harper singled off Braves reliever Dylan Lee (2-4), who was tagged with the loss. Bohm then lofted a sacrifice fly, allowing Schwarber to score easily from third. Pierce Johnson relieved Lee after the damage was done.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez worked five innings, scattering 10 hits but surrendering only one run on Jurickson Profar’s RBI single in the second inning.

Suarez relied on key defensive support, including two double plays and a crucial outfield assist from Nick Castellanos in the fifth that cut down Matt Olson at the plate.

Philadelphia tied the game in the fourth when Brandon Marsh singled to right-center for an RBI. Harper added a bunt single and Schwarber drew a walk to keep the rally alive.

The Phillies’ bullpen was dominant down the stretch. Orion Kerkering (7-4), Matt Strahm, David Robertson, and closer Jhoan Duran combined for four scoreless innings. Duran secured his eighth save since joining Philadelphia and his 24th overall this season.

Braves starter Bryce Elder pitched brilliantly, allowing just three hits and one run across seven innings, but did not factor into the decision. The series continues in Philadelphia on Saturday.