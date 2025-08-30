Lowe, Pereira power Rays past Nationals in MLB game

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Progressive Field on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Brandon Lowe smashed his 27th home run of the season and rookie Everson Pereira added his first career blast as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 4-1 in an MLB clash at Nationals Park on Friday.

Backed by five scoreless innings from their bullpen, the Rays snapped a two-game losing streak. Pete Fairbanks secured his 23rd save despite giving up two hits in the ninth inning, while Brian Van Belle (1-0) earned his first major league win with two shutout frames.

Starter Adrian Houser allowed just one run over four innings for Tampa Bay. The Nationals struck in the first when James Wood scored on a sacrifice fly from Luis García Jr. Despite collecting 12 hits, Washington went zero-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left multiple runners stranded.

The Rays took control early. Yandy Diaz singled with two outs in the first before Lowe launched a two-run homer to right-center off Mitchell Parker (7-15). Pereira extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth with a solo shot, marking his first big-league homer.

The Nationals threatened throughout but failed to capitalise. They had runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings, but Houser escaped each jam. In the seventh, Garrett Cleavinger struck out three straight batters after Washington put runners on the corners with none out.

Chandler Simpson added insurance in the ninth with a two-out RBI single to seal Tampa Bay’s victory. The series continues Saturday with Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot set to face Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin.