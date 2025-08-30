Winn’s heroics lift Cardinals over Reds in MLB showdown

Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn is congratulated after he scored a run during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Aug 22, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Masyn Winn drove in three runs, including a key RBI single in the 10th inning, as the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 in extra innings of an MLB clash here at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

In a back-and-forth contest that saw both teams trade leads, Winn emerged as the difference-maker. After Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz committed an error that allowed the go-ahead run to score in the 10th, Winn followed up with a run-scoring single to seal the game. Earlier, in the eighth inning, the rookie shortstop had delivered a crucial two-out RBI double.

Ivan Herrera contributed with a two-for-three outing that included a solo home run and two runs scored, while Pedro Pages added a two-run blast for the Cardinals.

On the mound, starter Matthew Liberatore turned in a solid performance, working more than five innings and giving up just three runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Ryan Fernandez earned his first career save, while Matt Svanson (3-0) picked up the win in relief.

Despite home runs from Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer and Ke’Bryan Hayes, the Reds’ struggles continued as they dropped their seventh game in the last eight.

De La Cruz had a strong showing with a double, a triple and two runs scored, but his costly miscue in the 10th overshadowed his efforts.

Reds starter Zack Littell pitched well, allowing three earned runs and four total across seven innings, but reliever Tony Santillan (1-5) was charged with the loss.

The victory boosted the Cardinals’ playoff push, while Cincinnati will look to bounce back in the next game of the series. On Saturday, St. Louis right-hander Michael McGreevy is set to face Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott.