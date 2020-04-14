Pakistan's volleyball duo return home after being stranded in Thailand

Photo: asiavolleyball.net

Pakistan’s two top volleyball players Aimal Khan and Mohammad Waseem returned to Pakistan on Tuesday after being stranded in Thailand for weeks due the coronavirus pandemic, The News reported.

As Pakistan had suspended its air flight operations due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the pair had been unable to return back home.

Both had been playing in Thailand Volleyball League for different clubs before the lockdown notice was issued.

National skipper Aimal was staying in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat), which is located 200 kilometres away from Bangkok. He plays for Nakhon Ratchasima Mall Volleyball Club.

Waseem was in Bangkok and is associated with Air Force, a club of the Thailand Volleyball League.

