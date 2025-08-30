Former cricketer urges Fakhar, Saim to improve shot selection ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan openers Saim Ayub (right) and Fakhar Zaman bump gloves during the tri-nation series opener against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on August 29, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal on Saturday termed Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan in the tri-nation series as a positive start ahead of the Asia Cup, stressing that if Pakistan wants to beat big teams, they need to produce such one-sided wins against sides like Afghanistan.

Speaking on the YouTube channel after the match, Akmal also praised Salman Ali Agha’s performance, noting that after the top order collapsed, Salman steadied the innings and played a crucial role in the win.

"With Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz dismissed early, Pakistan came under pressure and looked stuck. However, Salman Ali Agha batted brilliantly and brought Pakistan back into the game during Rashid Khan’s over, showing composure and courage," he said.

Akmal lauded the captaincy as well, pointing out that Salman’s smart batting and ability to capitalise on Rashid Khan’s poor bowling spells gave Pakistan the edge.

"Salman rescued the team in a difficult situation, displaying game awareness and maturity. He proved that in modern-day cricket, no matter how many quality bowlers a team has, one bad over can swing the match back in your favor," Akmal added.

He also criticised the shot selection of Saim and Fakhar, saying both gifted their wickets away with poor strokes.

Akmal advised the duo to improve their shot selection and understand the importance of consolidating after hitting boundaries, instead of taking unnecessary risks.

"Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman played reckless shots and got out. Their shot selection wasn’t right, and they need to work on it. But Salman Ali Agha came in the middle order and played an excellent innings," he said.

Akmal further stated that the win over Afghanistan was a good sign before the Asia Cup, indicating strong preparation for the tournament. He expressed hope that Pakistan would continue to perform well in the upcoming matches.

"Pakistan has made a good start, and it’s clear that preparations for the Asia Cup are on track. Hopefully, we’ll see similar performances in the matches to come," Akmal concluded.