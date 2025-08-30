Irfan Pathan endorses THIS fast bowler as a future Indian star

An undated picture of former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan. — AFP/File

DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Friday hailed Arshdeep Singh as the country’s leading white-ball bowler and identified Khaleel Ahmed as the next-best pace option for the national side.

Speaking in an interview with Indian media, Pathan praised Arshdeep’s consistency but stressed the need to groom a strong backup, singling out Khaleel for his pace, swing and growing maturity.

"Arshdeep is our No. 1 bowler in white-ball cricket, and there is no doubt about it. But after Arshdeep, if we must talk about someone who has the skill, as a left-arm fast bowler," he added.

Pathan underlined the importance of preparing alternatives and believes Khaleel fits the bill perfectly.

"You need to bowl at 135-140 kph, swing the ball both ways, and use the bouncer effectively. Khaleel ticks all these boxes and is improving further," Pathan said.

Pathan highlighted the improvements in Khaleel’s repertoire, noting that the pacer has sharpened his slower bouncer, refined his seam position, and enhanced his fitness.

"He has all the potential to play at his peak right now and for the next four to five years. It’s about being in the right place at the right time and delivering in crucial situations.

"He had a really good season with CSK, and that environment also helps. Hopefully, he’ll make it really big in the next five to six years," Pathan concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Khaleel last played for India in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last year, went wicketless.

Since then, he has worked his way back into form through the Indian Premier League (IPL), emerging as a key figure in CSK's pace attack during the previous season. The 27-year-old claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 29.80, particularly excelling in the powerplay.

Despite his domestic and IPL resurgence, Khaleel has not found a place in India’s immediate T20I plans. He was left out of the 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins on September 9.