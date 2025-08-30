Former Indian cricketer warns Kohli, Rohit, Shami ahead of World Cup 2027

Undated picture of Mohammed Shami (right), Virat Kohli (centre) and Rohit Sharma. — X

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Friday said senior cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami face a major challenge in maintaining regular game time and fitness as they look to feature in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

Speaking in an interview with Indian media, Pathan noted that despite their vast experience and proven class, continuity in playing competitive cricket will be the key for the trio over the next few years.

“Otherwise, they are all outstanding. The biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit. Virat will mostly play the IPL and some first-class cricket, but just to play and not prove anything,” Pathan explained.

He expressed confidence that head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be transparent with their plans, but warned that long breaks between competitive games could disrupt momentum.

"Maintaining regular game time will not be easy. T20 has taken over and one-dayers have gone a bit on the back seat, so the number of matches in both formats has changed. If the continuity of game time is handled, World Cup 2027 will not be a challenge. But there will be pressure,” he added.

Pathan noted that fitness will remain a concern but emphasised that the intent of the senior players is clear.

“I spoke to Rohit about fitness, he is very keen. Virat, as we have seen, has been practising hard in England and Shami too has spoken about being eager. The keenness is important, and it is a great sign that they are still working hard on their fitness,” he said.

The former all-rounder also highlighted the importance of clear communication from the team management regarding the future of the veterans.

“If there are long gaps between international games, after say a few ODIs against Australia and then only IPL, the continuity breaks. That will remain a challenge,” he concluded.