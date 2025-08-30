Amir, Munro shine as Trinbago Knight Riders down Barbados Royals in CPL clash

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Nicholas Pooran (left) plays the winning shot as Kieron Pollard looks on from the non-striker’s end during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against Barbados Royals in Tarouba on August 29, 2025. — X/@Cricket_World

TAROUBA: Trinbago Knight Riders cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match played in Tarouba on Friday, thanks to Colin Munro’s blazing half-century and captain Nicholas Pooran’s fireworks in the middle order.

Put in to bat first after Pooran won the toss, the Royals posted a competitive 178/6 in their 20 overs. Sherfane Rutherford top-scored with a rapid 45 off 22 balls, featuring four sixes and three fours.

Kyle Mayers chipped in with 41 from 37 deliveries, while Rovman Powell provided late fireworks, smashing 31 off just 15 balls. Brandon King (29) and Quinton de Kock (17) failed to convert their starts.

Trinbago’s bowlers kept things in check, with Andre Russell leading the attack. The all-rounder claimed 3/37 in his four overs, while Mohammad Amir picked up 2/35. Ali Khan added a wicket to his name but proved expensive, conceding 42 runs in three overs.

In response, the Knight Riders made light work of the chase, reaching the 179-run target with 13 balls to spare at 179/3.

Munro laid the platform with a sparkling 67 off 44 deliveries, striking four sixes and as many boundaries, an effort that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pooran then took charge in the middle overs, blasting 65 from 40 balls, including six towering sixes. Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard contributed 19 runs each, while Keacy Carty managed just one.

For the Royals, Ramon Simmonds and Jomel Warrican claimed one wicket apiece, but their efforts could not prevent a comprehensive defeat.