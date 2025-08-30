Daniel Dubois drops major update on ring return

Daniel Dubois during his workout at Boulevard City in Riyadh on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

Daniel Dubois has revealed that he has started lining up his next fight following Oleksandr Usyk's defeat, international media reported on Friday.

Dubois failed in a bid to become heavyweight king as he was knocked out by Usyk in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium on July 19 in their rematch to become the undisputed heavyweight champion for the second time.

Usyk became the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Usyk first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

Following that defeat, the British boxer decided to make some changes to his team; he separated from his trainer, Don Charles and coach Kieran Farrell.

He added Sam Jones as his advisor, and the duo held talks with Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren to map future plans this week.

In a video on social media, Dubois was asked about his plans, to which he said that he will be announcing big news soon.

“Yeah, big news announcing soon. I’ll let these guys talk about it but I’m going to be well up for it and I’m coming back,” Dubois said.

Daniel Dubois' promoter, Warren, described the fight as a tough and quality fight, saying everybody is going to love it.

“It’s going to be a tough fight, a good fight, quality fight. Everybody’s going to love it when they hear it. It’s a big, big, fight,” Warren added.