Dilshan Madushanka joins elusive list with ODI hat-trick

HARARE: Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka on Friday, etched his name into an elite list of bowlers by registering a hat-trick during Sri Lanka’s first ODI of the two-match series against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Madushanka achieved the milestone during the final over of Zimbabwe’s run chase as he dismissed experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza on 92, followed by Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava on golden ducks.

As a result, the 24-year-old became only the eighth Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in the longer format, joining the likes of Chaminda Vaas and Lasith Malinga, who achieved the feat twice during their respective glittering careers.

Overall, Dilshan Madushanka became the 46th bowler to take an ODI hat-trick, which was the 53rd instance in the format, as Malinga, Vaas, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Trent Boult and Kuldeep Yadav have achieved it multiple times.

ODI hat-tricks by Sri Lankan bowlers:

Chaminda Vaas against Zimbabwe (2001) and Bangladesh (2003) Lasith Malinga against South Africa (2007), Kenya (2011) and Australia (2011) Farveez Maharoof against India (2010) Thisara Perera against Pakistan (2012) Wanindu Hasaranga against Zimbabwe (2017) Shehan Madushanka against Bangladesh (2018) Maheesh Theekshana against New Zealand (2025) Dilshan Madushanka against Zimbabwe (2025)

Madushanka’s hat-trick helped Sri Lanka to defend the 299-run target and beat spirited Zimbabwe by seven runs in the aforementioned mixture.

He finished with magnificent bowling figures of 4/62 in his 10 overs and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

"Long time since I've been with the team, so just very happy to do this on my comeback. Very happy that we executed our collective plans at the death," Madushanka said after receiving the award.