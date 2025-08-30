WATCH: Haris Rauf angry over journalist’s question on Pakistan's poor fielding

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during the post-match media conference following the T20I tri-series opener against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 30, 2025. – Screengrab/PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf expressed anger at a journalist’s question following the tri-nation T20I series opener against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, which Pakistan won on Friday.

During the post-match press conference, a journalist suggested that the ongoing tri-series was merely preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held at the same venue next month.

Rauf strongly disagreed with this view, stressing that international cricket cannot be treated as practice.

"You are saying it was a practice match, but in my opinion, no international match is ever just preparation. An international match always comes with pressure, and you can’t play it casually. Whatever your best XI or team is, you try to execute the given plans accordingly," he said.

The exchange took a tense turn when the journalist further remarked, “Pakistan ki fielding bekaar thi” (Pakistan’s fielding was poor).

The comment visibly surprised Rauf, who reacted with a shocked expression before firmly defending his team.

"I think you might not have watched the match properly. We didn’t make such mistakes in our fielding. Maybe if you review it again, you will see that the match actually looked good," he responded.

Video courtesy. - PCB

When asked whether Afghanistan had been the favorites for the match, the 31-year-old pacer dismissed the notion outright.

"I never thought that anyone could be the favorite over us — we are the biggest favorites," he clarified.

Rauf also spoke about leadership and the importance of respect for the captain, highlighting that unity and clear communication within the squad were vital for success under pressure.

"Look, whoever is the captain of Pakistan is a respectable person in my eyes. For me, any captain of Pakistan deserves the same respect, no matter who it is," Rauf said.

"As players, we will give him that respect, maintain good communication with him, and I believe that on the field it becomes easier for you to execute any given plan. So, as a captain, there should be strong bonding, and your messages should always be fair and clear," he added.