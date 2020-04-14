Eoin Morgan calls 2019 World Cup final most 'dramatic' game

Photo: AFP

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan reflected on the epic 2019 Cricket World Cup final last summer, calling it “the most dramatic game of cricket”.

“It feels amazing, I think the journey that we went on is probably the most exciting,” Morgan was quoted as saying in an interview on Monday.

England had a forgettable Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign in 2015 -- which ended when they were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage -- before making an unforgettable comeback in 2019.

Morgan looked back on how his team transformed over the course of those four years and went on to become world champions.

“In 2015, the embarrassing nature in which we were bundled out of that World Cup and the journey we embarked on to try and change the brand of cricket that we played with a new group of extremely talented players over the course of 4 years -- it’s brilliant,” said Morgan.

“Just being able to impart some of my knowledge and experience along with some very senior players and a group of great support staff who always continue to question what we do in a good way in order to hold us accountable,” he added.

“It sort of culminated in last year’s World Cup. The final was the most dramatic game of cricket and the best game of cricket that probably has ever been played which contributes to the hype of it.”

Morgan also reflected on the 2019 Ashes, which Australia retained after drawing the series 2-2.

"Straight after the World Cup win was the Ashes series which was absolutely amazing to watch. Australia thoroughly deserved to win it but again, the dramatic nature in which the whole series unfolded really did attract the whole country and sort of galvanised one of our biggest rivalries in sport.

It was fascinating to watch and I thought it was a great year for us, cricket wise.”

