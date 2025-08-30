Maddalena's coach warns Topuria of welterweight transition

This collage of photos shows welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria. — Instagram

Jack Della Maddalena's coach, Ben Vickers, has warned Ilia Topuria against moving up to welterweight, saying it would be a terrible decision for the featherweight champion even to consider fighting his fighter.

Topuria and Maddalena both have risen to fame for their prolific striking ability.

Topuria, who is undefeated and has a professional record of 17-0, holds KO wins against fighters like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Similarly, Jack Della Maddalena also holds four knockouts in the UFC.

Topuria has time and again hinted at moving up to 170 pounds; however, the defending welterweight champion's coach, Vickers, admits that the styles of both fighters are the same, but Ilia Topuria is smaller in stature than his opponent.

Maddalena's coach said that it would be a very bad decision if Topuria made a move to the welterweight division and fought his student.

"[Ilia] is my height, and I’m a midget. He needs to stay where he is. It will be a very bad decision for him to come up and fight Jack. They’re the same fighters essentially, he’s just a midget and Jack’s a bit bigger," Vickers said.

"They do a lot of the same things very well, and I love Ilia. He is one of my favorite fighters to watch because he fights like Jack.

“They are very similar, but I don't think he has any business jumping up two weight classes and fighting Jack, but that's up to him. If he wants to do that, fair play to him. I respect it."