'Snowfall in Lahore' more likely than Pakistan-India series: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has sided with his Indian counterparts over former speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion of staging a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan as a fundraising event for the coronavirus pandemic.

While speaking to TV pundit Ramiz Raja, in a video on YouTube, Gavaskar said that the chances of such a series happening were slim to none.

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between India and Pakistan," he quipped.

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seems unlikely right now."

The last Pak-India bilateral series was in 2007 after which escalating political tensions have prevented any future meetings of the nature.

