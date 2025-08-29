Madushanka’s hat-trick helps Sri Lanka down Zimbabwe in first ODI

Sri Lanka players celebrate a dismissal during their first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 29, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Dilshan Madushanka’s hat-trick in the final over helped Sri Lanka to edge past spirited Zimbabwe by seven runs in the opening ODI of the two-match series here at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The home side needed 10 runs off the final over, with set batters Sikandar Raza and Tony Munyonga unbeaten on 92 and 42, respectively.

Madushanka, who had conceded 60 runs from his nine overs, was handed over the ball by captain Charith Asalanka, and the left-arm pacer justified the decision by registering a hat-trick off the first three deliveries.

He leaked away only two runs in the decisive over, restricting Zimbabwe to 291/8 in pursuit of 299.

Experienced all-rounder Raza remained the top-scorer for Zimbabwe with an 87-ball 92, featuring eight deliveries.

Besides him, opening batter Ben Curran (70) and stand-in captain Sean Williams (57) scored half-centuries, while Tony Munyonga was the other notable run-getter with his unbeaten 43 off 52 deliveries.

Madushanka finished with magnificent bowling figures of 4/62 in his 10 overs. He was supported by Asitha Fernando, who picked up three wickets for 50 runs, while Kamindu Mendis chipped in with one.

Put into bat first, Sri Lanka registered a formidable total of 298/6 in their set of 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage and Kamindu.

Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 92-ball 76, closely followed by Liyanage, who scored an unbeaten 70, while Kamindu made 57 off 36 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis (38) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (35) also made handy contributions in the middle.

For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava claimed two wickets, while Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Raza and Williams shared four between them.

The hard-fought victory gave Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second and final ODI scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.