Agha, bowlers help Pakistan thump Afghanistan in tri-series opener

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their UAE T20I Tri-series match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. — PCB

SHARJAH: Salman Ali Agha’s blistering half-century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Pakistan to a resounding 39-run victory over Afghanistan in the opening match of the UAE T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 183-run target, Afghanistan’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 143 in 19.5 overs despite Rashid Khan’s gutsy knock.

The bowling all-rounder top-scored with a quickfire 39 from just 16 deliveries, laced with one four and five sixes, but his efforts were insufficient to steer Afghanistan to glory.

Afghanistan were in a comfortable position at the conclusion of the seventh over as they were 60/1, with opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz dominating Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz gave Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough in the following over by bowling Gurbaz round his leg. He made a 27-ball 38 with the help of three fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, Darwish Rasooli (21) and Sediqullah Atal (23) attempted to retain the momentum but could put together 25 runs during their third-wicket partnership, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal off Haris Rauf in the 12th over.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining middle-order collapse, which saw Afghanistan lose four more wickets for as many runs and consequently slipped to 97/7 in 14.1 overs before Rashid’s grit.

After the Afghanistan captain’s departure, Pakistan’s bowling unit swiftly swept away the opposition’s batting tail to round up a dominant victory in their campaign opener.

Haris Rauf led the bowling charge for Pakistan, taking four wickets for 31 runs in 3.5 overs, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with two each.

Pakistan captain Agha’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded 182/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a brief flying start to their innings as Sahibzada Farhan perished in the third over with 26 runs on the board. The right-handed opener smashed one four and two sixes on his way to a 10-ball 21.

Experienced top-order batter Fakhar Zaman then joined Saim Ayub in the middle, and they put together an anchoring 29-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the latter’s dismissal off Rashid Khan in the seventh over.

Ayub scored a cautious 14 off 16 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Pakistan then lost two more wickets – Fakhar Zaman (20) and Hasan Nawaz (nine) – in quick succession and consequently slipped to 83/4 in 11.1 overs.

Following the slump, Agha and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz launched a counterattack on momentum-filled Afghanistan bowlers and added 53 runs for the fifth wicket in just 28 deliveries.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman eventually broke the stand in the 16th over by getting rid of Nawaz, who contributed with an 11-ball 21, featuring one four and two sixes.

Agha was then joined by wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris (15) for a 31-run partnership before falling victim to Fareed Ahmad on the second delivery of the final over.

Salman Ali Agha remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 53 off 36 deliveries, studded with three fours and as many sixes.

Fareed took two wickets for Afghanistan but was expensive as he conceded 47 runs in his four overs, while Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid and Mujeeb made one scalp apiece.