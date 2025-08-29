Shubman Gill to undergo fitness ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Indian media

India's Shubman Gill in action during their first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 6, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: India’s vice-captain Shubman Gill will undergo a mandatory fitness test at the National Cricket Academy's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to a report, the right-handed batter has already reached Bengaluru for the fitness test, which is mandatory for all India’s Asia Cup-bound players.

The report further suggested that the exact date for Gill’s fitness test at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) facility remained unclear, and also that the top-order batter will depart for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) directly from Bengaluru.

Notably, Gill was recently unwell and thus missed the ongoing Duleep Trophy inter-zonal red-ball competition.

He, however, has reportedly recovered and trained in his hometown, Chandigarh, for a few days before departing for Bengaluru.

For the unversed, India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 is set to assemble in the UAE on September 4 after reaching the host country in patches for logistical convenience instead of gathering in Mumbai before departure.

India’s first training session is scheduled for September 5 and is likely to be held at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by the evening of September 4, and the first nets session will be held on September 5. Considering logistical convenience, players will be allowed to fly into Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official said.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign on September 10 against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India are drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. They will open their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by a high-profile clash against Pakistan on September 14.

India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup:



Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserved players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal