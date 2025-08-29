Alexander-Arnold left out, Rashford recalled as England announce squad

This collage of photos shows England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and striker Marcus Rashford. — Instagram

LONDON: England dropped defender Trent Alexander-Arnold from the squad but brought back striker Marcus Rashford for next month's World Cup qualifiers which they will be playing against Andorra and Serbia but have brought back Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona's on-loan striker Rashford, Manchester City centre-back John Stones and midfielder Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace come back to the side.

Thomas Tuchel, who also left on-loan Everton midfielder Jack Grealish out, cited fierce competition for places.

"We decided for a tighter, more competitive squad ..." Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"There is no doubt I am a big fan of Trent and Jack Grealish. Big players and big personalities, always in the mix. I know both are desperate ... The competition is up. They will stay in the mix. They (need to) have more rhythm."

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence have made it to the squad for the first time after impressive starts to the season.

Kyle Walker, Ivan Toney and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire were left out while Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Jude Bellingham are not there because of injury.

Group K leaders England will take on Andorra at Villa Park on September 6 and Serbia three days later in Belgrade.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins