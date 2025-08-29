Ruben Amorim ‘hates’ Manchester United players after Grimsby defeat

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacts during a match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on August 24, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim on Friday said he hates his players after the Grimsby Town defeat.

United, who had a dismal last season, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League, crashed out 12–11 on penalties at Blundell Park. Summer signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha missed crucial spot-kicks, while goalkeeper Andre Onana managed to save only one Grimsby effort.

The defeat marked Manchester United’s first-ever Carabao Cup loss to a fourth-tier side and their earliest exit from the competition since 2014.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League encounter against Burnley at home, Amorim said that sometimes he hates his players, sometimes he loves them, and time defends them.

“Guys, to be really honest with you guys, every time that we have or have in the future one defeat like that, I'm going to be like that. I'm going to say that sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love my players, sometimes I want to defend my players. I think this is my way of doing things and I'm going to be like that,” Amorim said.

“And I felt that in that moment I was so frustrated and [annoyed]. And I know, again, that you have a lot of experienced people talking about the way I should perform with the media, to be more constant, to be more calm. I'm not going to be like that.

“That kind of performance [against Grimsby] was [unacceptable]. Sometimes I want to quit. Sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. I need to improve on that - it's going to be hard - but now I am focused on the next game.”

Talking about Kobbie Mainoo, Ruben Amorim said that the club want him, but he needs to fight for his place.

“Until it is official, I cannot say much. I want Kobbie [Mainoo] to stay. He needs to fight for his place. We need Kobbie,” Amorim added.

“I understand that the players who aren't playing in this moment are disappointed. You have to fight during the week.”