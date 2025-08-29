Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan in tri-series opener

Pakistan dominate Afghanistan in head-to-head record with four victories in seven matches

August 29, 2025
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (centre) makes the call at the toss for their UAE Tri-Series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. — PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the opening match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Afghanistan have come face-to-face seven times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with four triumphs, closely followed by Atalans with three.

The two teams have played only one bilateral series in 2023, which Afghanistan won 2-1.

Matches: 7
Pakistan: 4
Afghanistan: 3

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Afghanistan enter the tri-series with identical momentums as they both have three victories in their last five matches.

The Green Shirts last played a bilateral T20I series away against two-time champions West Indies and prevailed 2-1, while Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their most recent assignment.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)
Afghanistan: W, W, L, L, W

