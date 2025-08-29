Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Afghanistan in tri-series opener

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha (centre) makes the call at the toss for their UAE Tri-Series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. — PCB

SHARJAH: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the opening match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

PLAYING XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Afghanistan have come face-to-face seven times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with four triumphs, closely followed by Atalans with three.

The two teams have played only one bilateral series in 2023, which Afghanistan won 2-1.

Matches: 7

Pakistan: 4

Afghanistan: 3

FORM GUIDE

Pakistan and Afghanistan enter the tri-series with identical momentums as they both have three victories in their last five matches.

The Green Shirts last played a bilateral T20I series away against two-time champions West Indies and prevailed 2-1, while Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in their most recent assignment.

Pakistan: W, L, W, W, L (most recent first)

Afghanistan: W, W, L, L, W