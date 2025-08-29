Coco Gauff overwhelmed by emotions during US Open encounter

Coco Gauff of the US reacts during her second round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 28, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff was overwhelmed by the emotions during a 7-6(5), 6-2 second-round victory against Donna Vekic on Thursday, saying sometimes people forget that we are also human beings besides being athletes.

Gauff, the 2023 champion, faced a tough test in the second round, winning the first set in a tiebreak; however, after solving her serving issues, she closed the match with a dominant performance in the second set.

The 21-year-old was seen wiping off her tears during the match. She tried to hide it, but it did not work. She then covered her face with a towel on the sideline.

Coco Gauff later reflected on the moment, describing it not as embarrassment but as a reminder of her humanity.

"It feels human. Being an athlete, people kind of disregard that side of us, the human side of things," she told reporters.

"People say so many things, you know, you are number three in the world, and you're doing this or you're playing like this, and you should be better and things like that.

"When I'm out there in that moment, I kind of give into the pressures, but I feel like that's normal. I feel like every pro athlete who's been on the pedestal that I've been on has felt that pressure at some point in their career where they showed it publicly like I did or privately."

The two-time Grand Slam winner further said that it does not matter how broken you are, but what matters is how you get up after that.

"I have bad days, but I think it's more about how you get up after those bad moments and how you show up after that,” she added.

"I think today I showed that I can get up after feeling the worst I’ve ever felt on the court."

Gauff will next face Polish Magdalena Frech in the next round.