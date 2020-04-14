Would love to play PSL one day: South Africa star Kagiso Rabada

Photo: AFP

South Africa’s pacer Kagiso Rabada has revealed that he "would love" to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a live session with fans, the 24-year-old said that his prior commitments have so far prevented him from partaking in the PSL but expressed hope of playing the tournament in future.

"I would love to play Pakistan Super League one day. Unfortunately, it was clashing with other commitments. Hopefully, I would love to play one day," Rabada said.

Meanwhile, the pacer, who has so far represented South Africa in 24 T20Is, has planned on extending his league cricket career by reducing his exposure in international arena.



"I would love to play in as many overseas leagues as I can. Perhaps the less international cricket I play overtime, the more I can go to these other leagues. That would be a fun way to end a career," he said.

