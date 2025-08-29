Manteus Fernandes joins West Ham United from Southampton

An undated picture of Portuguese midfielder Manteus Fernandes. — West Ham United

Portuguese midfielder Manteus Fernandes has joined West Ham United on a five-year deal from Southampton, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Southampton claimed that the 21-year-old, who played 36 Premier League games for the team before they were demoted. Fernandes had signed a deal worth over 40 million pounds ($54.04 million) to join West Ham.

Fernandes expressed his feelings and stated that he is happy to join, citing West Ham as a big Club.

“I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited to play for West Ham,” said Fernandes. “I think it's a big step for me.

“It's a big Club, a massive Club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.”

He added that he not only wants to play football but also to enjoy football and aims to play good football.

“I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football.

“I think the most important thing is to try to give everything every day.”

After graduating from Sporting's development program, Fernandes played on loan at Estoril, a team in the Primeira Liga, for a year before joining Southampton last year for an estimated $15 million ($20 million).

Head Coach Graham Potter further hailed the young talent, saying that Mateus has an impressive career.

“Mateus is a young player who has made impressive progress in the early part of his career, and we are delighted to have secured his signing,” said Potter.