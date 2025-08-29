Newcastle agree deal for VfB Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade

An undated photo of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade. — Instagram/nickwoltemade

Newcastle United have agreed a deal worth £64.9 million ($87.5m) for VfB Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade, international media reported on Friday.

According to reports, the German international is set to undergo a medical today.

Bayern Munich were also interested in a move for Woltemade; however, Newcastle have won the race as Stuttgart have accepted the Magpies' bid for the 6ft 6ins striker.

Magpies coach Eddie Howe, on Friday, has also made positive remarks about the deal, saying things are heading in the right direction.

"Positive signs. Things are moving and developing in a good way at the moment. Until it's done I can't confirm anything, but fingers crossed," Howe said.

"I don't think that's possible (for him to play Leeds)... The most important thing is that we try and bring a centre forward in, that's what we've been working towards all summer so hopefully we're getting closer."

The centre-forward, who was capped twice by Germany, scored 17 goals in all competitions for VfB Stuttgart last season.

The successful deal of the Nick Woltemade will open the door for Isak to make a move to Liverpool. However, reportedly, the Reds have yet to add some amount to their £110m bid for the Sweden international following Newcastle's rejection earlier this month.

It has been a difficult ride for Newcastle in the transfer market, with the club struggling to attract a new striker.

They made efforts for Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, but all failed, as no one was ready to make a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle are still trying their luck in the transfer market as they are eying moves for Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Wolves striker Jørgen Strand Larsen before the transfer window closes on Monday, 7 p.m. BST.