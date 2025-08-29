Howe provides major update on Alexander Isak's Newcastle future

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal against Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle on January 15, 2023. — Reuters

Eddie Howe is still uncertain about the situation regarding Alexander Isak’s move as the transfer window is set to close on September 1, 2025, international media reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are on the verge of signing German forward Nick Woltemade, manager Howe said on Friday.

Isak has not featured in any of Newcastle's matches in the ongoing season so far, and is training on his own as the Swedish striker is linked with Liverpool and wants to join the Reds before the transfer deadline closes.

Liverpool offered a deal worth £110m plus add-ons earlier this month for the Sweden international, but the Magpies have declined the offer as they have yet to find a suitable replacement for the star.

Howe, who previously described the tense standoff as a ‘lose-lose’ situation, now said he is unclear about Isak's fate ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds United.

"It's difficult for me to give you any sort of clarity on the future. I've said before, I don't know what the future holds in that respect because I'm not involved with it myself," Howe told reporters.

"I've got no update and I'm just focusing on bringing players into the club.

"We are still looking (in the market). There's still an opportunity to improve the squad further, I don't quite know what that will look like. Small steps, let's get the deal we're working on done and see where we are."

Howe said that things are moving in the right direction regarding Woltemade, who was recently capped by Germany and scored 17 goals in all competitions for VfB Stuttgart last season. The centre-forward deal will open the door for Isak to make a move to Liverpool.

"Positive signs. Things are moving and developing in a good way at the moment. Until it's done I can't confirm anything, but fingers crossed," Howe said.

"I don't think that's possible (for him to play Leeds)... The most important thing is that we try and bring a centre forward in, that's what we've been working towards all summer so hopefully we're getting closer."