Fenerbahce part ways with Mourinho after Champions League exit

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho reacts against Anderlecht in Europa League on February 13, 2025. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Fenerbahce have parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, ending his tenure prematurely after the team’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Benfica, the Turkish club announced on Friday.

The 62-year-old Portuguese manager had taken charge in July 2024 after leaving AS Roma.

His appointment generated huge excitement among Fenerbahce fans, with hopes that he could end Galatasaray’s recent domestic dominance. Thousands welcomed him in Istanbul when he arrived last summer.

In a statement, the club confirmed Mourinho’s departure and expressed gratitude for his services.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as head coach of our professional A team since the 2024–2025 season. We thank him for his efforts and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said.

Despite high expectations, Fenerbahce endured an inconsistent start to the season, with early European setbacks intensifying pressure on Mourinho.

His tenure was further overshadowed by controversy earlier this year, when Galatasaray accused him of making racist remarks during a heated derby clash and threatened legal action.

Mourinho often voiced frustration over the squad’s shortcomings and appeared increasingly downbeat in recent press conferences.

Under his leadership, Fenerbahce recorded 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 defeats across all competitions.