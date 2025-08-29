Separate enclosures, routes arranged for Pak-Afghan fans ahead of tri-series opener

An undated picture of Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket fans enjoying the game. - ICC

SHARJAH: Strict security measures have been implemented at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with separate enclosures and designated entry and exit routes arranged for Pakistan and Afghanistan fans ahead of the T20 tri-series opener on Friday.

The tri-series kicks off today, with the Men in Green taking on the Afghan Atalans in the opening clash.

To ensure smooth crowd management, organisers have allocated distinct routes and ticket categories for both sets of supporters—Afghan fans receiving blue tickets and Pakistani fans green. Separate stands and pavilions have also been designated.

The move comes in the wake of previous crowd trouble during the high-voltage Pakistan-Afghanistan encounter in Sharjah in 2022, when fan clashes overshadowed a thrilling one-wicket victory for Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a protest with the ICC at the time, while Sharjah police detained several Afghanistan supporters, though no arrests were made.

Similar precautionary steps were also taken during their bilateral series in the UAE in 2023.

Speaking ahead of the tri-series, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan issued a special appeal to fans, urging them to uphold discipline and embrace the spirit of the game.

“My message to everyone who comes to the stadium is that cricket brings unity,” Rashid said.

“It brings people and nations together and sends a message of peace. This game is all about enjoyment—we play it to entertain the fans. I urge everyone to come, support their teams respectfully, and enjoy every moment of the match,” he added.

Fans in Sharjah are anticipating an intense contest between the two sides, with pitch conditions expected to test both batsmen and bowlers.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, also set to be staged in the UAE, have been finalised.

Historically, Pakistan and Afghanistan have met seven times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning four matches and Afghanistan securing three victories.

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.