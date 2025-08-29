Aamir Jamal reacts after exclusion from PCB’s central contract list

Aamer Jamal of Pakistan gestures after reaching his half century during day one of the Men's Third Test Match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Pakistan’s Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal has broken his silence after being left out of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) newly announced central contracts for the 2025–26 season.

Speaking in an interview with a local sports platform, the 29-year-old admitted he was surprised by the decision and revealed that no one from the board had contacted him prior to the announcement.

“Regarding the central contract, I was obviously surprised because nobody spoke to me about it—neither the selection committee members nor the international department. I didn’t even ask them, because I believe that whatever is written in my fate, I will achieve through hard work in any case,” Jamal said.

For context, the cricket board on August 19 announced the men’s central contracts for 2025–26, removing Category A and excluding several notable cricketers.

Eight players from last year’s Category D—Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Usman Khan—missed out this time.

This year, the PCB has placed 10 players each in Categories B, C, and D.

The right-arm pacer, who has been in and out of the national setup due to fitness issues, reflected on the challenges of returning from injury.

“Obviously, I was out of the team due to injury, and when you are sidelined because of that, what you need to do is make sure you are 100% medically fit. That means staying at the NCA, doing rehab, and once the medical staff declares you fit, the next step is to prove that you are also match-fit,” he explained.

Jamal also expressed disappointment over the lack of financial support from the PCB during his rehabilitation period, disclosing that he had to bear all his expenses himself.

“At the same time, Saim Ayub and I were both in England—he got injured in the second South Africa Test, while I was there on my own expenses. I don’t want to disclose the amount, but I spent every single penny myself, whether it was for scans, doctor’s fees, or sessions—everything was paid out of my own pocket,” he said.

Last year, the pacer was forced to cut short his stint with Warwickshire after sustaining a back injury during the county season.

He had featured in three Tests and six T20Is for the county side after joining them in April but was ruled out after June 8, when scans confirmed the extent of his injury.

Although his deal was originally set to run until July 19, it was mutually terminated as he failed to regain fitness.

Around the same period, the PCB also released him from Pakistan’s two-Test squad against Bangladesh, after naming him conditionally—subject to fitness clearance.

Despite the setbacks, Jamal worked his way back to full fitness and was recalled for Pakistan’s three-match Test series against England in September–October 2024.

He played a crucial role in Pakistan’s 2-1 series win, once again showcasing his all-round value in the longest format.

Since making his Test debut, Jamal has emerged as one of Pakistan’s promising red-ball performers.

In just eight Test matches, he has scored 352 runs, including two fifties, while with the ball he has taken 21 wickets at an economy rate of 4.63, which includes two five-wicket hauls.

His most recent appearance came during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa earlier this year, where he featured in the Cape Town Test in January 2025.

However, he was left out of the subsequent three-match Test series against the West Indies, which ended in a 1-1 draw, due to workload management.