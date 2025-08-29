Alexander Zverev sweeps past Fearnley into US Open third round

Alexander Zverev (GER) reaches for a forehand against Jacob Fearnley (GBR) on day five of the 2025 US Open tennis tournament at Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center on Aug 28, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev produced a commanding performance to book his place in the US Open third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 straight-sets win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday.

The 2020 finalist established early breaks in the opening two sets, showcasing his tactical edge from the start. Although Fearnley briefly threatened a comeback, Zverev’s consistency ultimately proved too strong.

The Briton’s best spell came in the second set, when he broke Zverev and then held to love with powerful shot-making. However, his serving struggles proved costly, as he committed 12 double faults in the match.

In the deciding set, the 28-year-old surged to a 5-1 lead. Fearnley, hindered by a suspected arm issue, battled bravely and saved five match points across three games, but Zverev’s experience carried him through to victory.

Reflecting on the contest during his on-court interview, Zverev praised his opponent’s resilience and acknowledged the challenge.

“Credit to him. He started playing unbelievable tennis. There wasn’t much I did wrong, but he played some fantastic points. He made it interesting in the end, but I’m happy to be through,” Zverev said in his on-court interview.

The German, who missed last year’s US Open due to the ankle injury he sustained against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Roland Garros semifinal, has now reached the third round in New York for the eighth consecutive time since 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Zverev will next face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday.