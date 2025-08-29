Craig Ervine ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs, stand-in captain named

Craig Ervine runs between the wickets during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on January 8, 2024. - AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka after sustaining a calf injury on the eve of the opening match at Harare Sports Club on Friday. In his absence, Sean Williams will lead the side.

Ervine suffered the injury during training on Thursday, and an MRI scan confirmed a Grade II strain in his left calf along with a chronic and resolving Grade I strain in his right calf.

The 40-year-old veteran is among Zimbabwe’s most experienced campaigners and a vital part of their batting unit.

He has endured several injury setbacks in recent years. His most recent absence came during the Test against Ireland in February 2025, when he opted out to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Williams, who also missed that Test due to a back injury, returned alongside Ervine for the home Test series against Bangladesh in April-May. His last ODI appearance was in the same series against Ireland.

While Ervine’s absence is a significant blow, Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of Brendan Taylor, one of the country’s finest batters of the past decade.

Taylor, who has 11 ODI centuries in 203 innings, is making his comeback following a three-year ban for corruption-related offences.

Ervine, who debuted in 2010, has represented Zimbabwe in 128 ODIs, scoring 1,926 runs at an average of 33.78, including four centuries. His highest score of 130 not out came against New Zealand in Harare in 2015.