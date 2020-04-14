PCB nothing without its staff; not even thinking about pay cuts: Ehsan Mani

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not considering laying off, furloughing or even forcing pay cuts on its playing staff and employees, chairman Ehsan Mani has said.

While the rest of the sports world reels from the cost of cancellations of events caused by the novel coronvirus pandemic, the PCB was lucky as the catastrophe occurred at a time when most of its home season was done anyway.

The pandemic would still end up costing the board $5.2 million but Mani says he would not try and balance the books by taking it out on players and employees.

"The players and employees are the priority of the PCB here. The PCB is nothing without its players and officials," Mani said.

"We are not thinking about pay cuts or lay-offs."

Mani said that even the pensions of retired cricketers and contracts of domestic cricketers will also stay intact during the lockdown.

