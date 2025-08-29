Naomi Osaka slams Ostapenko over heated US Open clash with Townsend

Japan's Naomi Osaka celebrates winning her second round match against Hailey Baptiste of the US on August 28, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka has strongly criticised Jeļena Ostapenko after the Latvian directed remarks such as “no education” and “no class” toward American tennis player Taylor Townsend during a heated moment at the US Open.

The controversy unfolded on Wednesday after Townsend defeated 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in a second-round clash.

The tension escalated immediately after match point when both players exchanged words at the net, with Ostapenko repeatedly pointing at Townsend.

Speaking in her press conference, Townsend said Ostapenko would have to answer whether the remarks carried “racial undertones,” after she shared part of their on-court exchange during her post-match interview.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, condemned Ostapenko’s choice of words, describing them as particularly harmful when directed at a Black athlete.

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority-white sport,” Osaka said. “I know Taylor, I know how hard she’s worked and how smart she is. She’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

Ostapenko later defended herself on Instagram, claiming she was frustrated because Townsend did not apologize after winning a point off a net cord. While it is common courtesy for players to acknowledge such points, it is not a rule.

In a separate statement, Ostapenko insisted she had “never been racist in her life.” However, Osaka maintained that the Latvian’s choice of words was offensive and inappropriate in the context.