India squad set to arrive in batches for Asia Cup in UAE: reports

India squad is all set to arrive in batches ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, scheduled to be held next month in the United Arab Emirates.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue will begin their campaign on September 10 against hosts UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The team is set to land in the UAE on September 4, but, unlike usual practice, the squad will not travel together this time.

Indian media reports suggest that players will arrive in Dubai directly from their respective cities for logistical convenience instead of assembling in Mumbai before departure.

India’s first training session is scheduled for September 5 at the ICC Academy.

"All the players will arrive in Dubai by the evening of September 4, and the first nets session will be held on September 5. Considering logistical convenience, players will be allowed to fly into Dubai from their respective cities," a senior BCCI official said.

The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill serving as his deputy.

"While a few players will travel from Mumbai, asking the others to first come to Mumbai and then fly to Dubai doesn’t make sense. Dubai is a short flight compared to other international destinations," the official added.

India are drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. They will open their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by a high-profile clash against Pakistan on September 14, with their final group match against Oman.

India's squad for 2025 Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy , Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal