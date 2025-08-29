Lionel Messi set for potential final World Cup Qualifier at home: reports

Inter Miami CF defender Marcelo Weigandt celebrates with forward Lionel Messi after scoring against Atlas FC during the second half of a group stage Leagues Cup match at Chase Stadium on Jul 30, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi has not officially announced his retirement, but rumors are growing that next week's match against Venezuela could be his final home appearance for Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers.

Argentina has already secured a spot in the next World Cup, but the team will face Venezuela in the penultimate round of South American qualifiers next Thursday, September 9, at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium.

After leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, Messi has suggested he will step away from the national squad following this tournament. When the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup begin in 2027, Messi will be 40 years old.

Speaking after Argentina’s semi-final victory in the Leagues Cup over Orlando City, Messi called the upcoming match “very, very special” and hinted it could be his last qualifying game.

“It's going to be a very, very special match for me because it's the last qualifying match. My family will be there with me—my wife, my children, my parents, my siblings,” Messi said.

“I don’t know if there will be friendlies or more matches after [Venezuela], but we’re going to live it like that. I don’t know what will happen next,” he added.

CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, responded to Messi’s remarks by posting an image of him in the Argentina shirt with the caption: “The last dance is coming.”

Tickets for the match are in high demand, with prices ranging from $100 to over $500, as the Argentine Football Association (AFA) seeks to capitalise on Messi’s potential farewell at home.

Ahead of the World Cup, Messi will also have the opportunity to represent Argentina in friendly matches in the United States.

The national team is scheduled to face Puerto Rico in Chicago and Venezuela in Miami during the October FIFA international window, AFA President Claudio Tapia announced Thursday.