Bradman’s legendary cap bought for eye-popping sum by National Museum

CANBERRA: A cap worn by cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman during the 1946-47 Ashes series has been acquired by the National Museum of Australia for AU$438,500 (approximately US$286,700).

The Canberra museum purchased the baggy green with half of the cost funded by the federal government.

Bradman wore the cap while captaining Australia in the first Ashes series played against England after World War II.

Australia won the five-Test series 3-0, setting the stage for the legendary 1948 'Invincibles' tour, during which the team went unbeaten in England.

Arts Minister Tony Burke highlighted the cultural significance of the acquisition.

"You'd be hard-pressed to meet an Australian who hasn’t heard of the great Donald Bradman, arguably the greatest cricketer of all time," Burke said.

"Now, with one of his iconic baggy greens in the National Museum of Australia, visitors can get up close and connect with our sporting and cultural history," he added.

The cap is one of only 11 known Bradman baggy greens. Another is displayed at the Australian Sports Museum, while the whereabouts of the remaining nine are privately held.

National Museum director Katherine McMahon welcomed the cap to the museum’s collection.

"Sir Donald’s baggy green marks the life of Australia’s most celebrated batsman and reflects a time when sporting heroes gave Australians hope following the heartbreak and hardship of the Second World War," McMahon said.

"We are delighted this national treasure has found a home here at the National Museum of Australia for all Australians to enjoy," she added.

The cap now features in the museum’s recently opened Landmarks gallery, alongside other Bradman memorabilia, showcasing defining moments in the nation’s history.