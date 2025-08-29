Darwin, Mackay, Cairns in race to host Australia-Bangladesh Tests

A general view during game two in the T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Marrara Stadium on August 12, 2025 in Darwin, Australia. - CA

Darwin is in prime position to host its first Test match in 22 years, with Cricket Australia (CA) reportedly planning to split next year’s Bangladesh tour between the Northern Territory and North Queensland.

Players are said to have been impressed with the return of international cricket to Darwin this month, during the white-ball series against South Africa.

Australia is set to host a two-Test series against Bangladesh next year, which will form part of the World Test Championship (WTC) in the Top End.

Venues under consideration include Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, and Darwin. If confirmed, these fixtures would mark the first winter Tests in Australia since 2004.

Darwin, however, appears most likely to secure a Test, with CA CEO Todd Greenberg emphasising the organisation’s desire to spread international cricket across multiple states.

"Ideally [we will]," Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said. "We want to make sure we continue to play cricket in lots of different locations, so the next generation of kids can see their stars.

"I spent some time with the Chief Minister there and they've got a strong appetite for more cricket, as have we, to play more cricket there. The conditions up there are amazing when you take out the biggest variable we have in cricket, which is weather, and you have nothing to worry about," he added.

The Bangladesh Tests were initially scheduled for March 2027 but were moved due to the 150th anniversary Ashes match at the MCG.

Afghanistan had been slated to tour Australia in July and August next year for a one-off Test and three T20Is, but CA has since suspended bilateral cricket with the nation.

Darwin last hosted Test cricket in 2003 and 2004, against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka respectively, before largely disappearing from the international calendar.

The city hosted Australia A’s unofficial Tests against Sri Lanka A in July and this month staged its first men’s international matches with the T20Is against South Africa at TIO Stadium.

In Queensland, Mackay is emerging as a leading regional venue, following upgrades to the Great Barrier Reef Arena in 2023. The stadium has hosted regular WBBL matches, and players were impressed with the pitches during this month’s T20I and ODI games.

A Test would be the first in Mackay’s history. Cairns, which hosted two Tests in the early 2000s and recent ODIs, and Townsville, which staged ODIs in 2022, are also under consideration, though infrastructure issues have hindered Townsville’s prospects.

Any Test in Queensland would also serve as the state’s red-ball fixture for the 2026-27 summer, as the Gabba will not host a Test against the touring New Zealand side.

CA is open to the idea of expanding winter internationals in the Top End to extend the cricket season and ease the load on the main summer period.

"We had such good support [in the white-ball games], we were sold out in almost every stadium we played in," he said.

"Playing on each of the shoulder parts of the season [works]. Our Australian women's team will play a Test match in mid-March in Perth this year. International cricket is played 12 months of the year," he concluded.