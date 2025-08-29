United, Chelsea agree on £40 million deal for Alejandro Garnacho: reports

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes against Rangers in Europa League on January 23, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho for a reported fee of £40 million.

The deal, confirmed by international media on Thursday, also includes a 10% sell-on clause for United on any future transfer.

The 21-year-old is expected to undergo medical examinations on Friday before finalising a contract with Chelsea in London, which is set to run until 2032.

Sources indicate that Chelsea initially offered £25 million for Garnacho, falling short of United’s £50 million valuation. However, negotiations eventually led to the higher agreed fee.

Garnacho, who has made 144 senior appearances for United since joining from Atletico Madrid’s youth system in October 2020, scored 26 goals for the club, including a memorable strike against Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final.

He was also named Manchester United’s Young Player of the Year in 2022 and was part of the squad that won the FA Youth Cup.

The winger had missed Manchester United’s preseason tour in the United States after being left out of Ruben Amorim’s first-team plans this summer.

Following his benching in the May Europa League final against Tottenham, Garnacho had reportedly expressed frustration with the Portuguese coach.

In recent months, he has been training separately from the main squad along with teammates Tyrell Malacia, Antony, and Jadon Sancho, collectively referred to as the club’s ‘bomb squad.’

Garnacho has also represented the Argentina national team and is expected to strengthen Chelsea’s attacking options following his move from Old Trafford.