Lee’s walk-off single lifts Giants to sweep of Cubs

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames laughs while holding an empty container of Powerade after defeating the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park on Aug 27, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Jung Ho Lee delivered a dramatic walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning, completing a string of three consecutive one-out hits to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs and secure a three-game sweep at Oracle Park on Thursday.

The rally began when Casey Schmitt singled off Cubs reliever Daniel Palencia (1-4) with one out in the ninth, breaking a deadlock that had lasted since the sixth inning.

Schmitt advanced into scoring position on a sharp single by Wilmer Flores to left-center. Lee then lined a base hit to right, easily scoring Schmitt and sending the home crowd into celebration.

Giants reliever Ryan Walker (5-4) retired the only batter he faced in the top of the ninth to earn the win.

San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames led the early offensive charge, hitting two of the Giants’ four home runs.

After Chicago scored in the top half of the first inning, Adames launched a two-run homer to tie the game at 1-1. When the Cubs briefly regained the lead on a Michael Busch solo shot, Adames responded with another solo homer in the sixth to level the score at 3-3.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Giants ace Logan Webb matched him with seven strong innings, conceding three runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking none.

With the sweep, San Francisco has now won five consecutive games, all against Milwaukee and Chicago, the top two teams in the NL Central.

Looking ahead, Giants pitcher Robbie Ray is set to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, while Cubs right-hander Cade Horton takes on the Colorado Rockies.