Aamir Jamal voices frustration over lack of communication from selectors

Aamer Jamal of Pakistan leaves the field after being dismissed during day one of the Men's Third Test Match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Pakistan’s Test all-rounder Aamir Jamal has expressed his disappointment over the lack of communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the national selection committee regarding his future role in the team.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Jamal candidly shared his concerns about being left in the dark about team plans.

“So far, I haven’t had any conversation with anyone regarding my role in future plans. I need clarity as well—if I am not being considered in any format, let’s be honest about it,” Jamal said.

The 29-year-old addressed concerns regarding his fitness and availability, asserting that he is fully recovered from injury and ready to contribute to the team.

“If you don’t want me to be part of the team, whatever the reasons are, that’s fine. I have been out only due to injury, but I have fully recovered and proven my fitness—I am 100% fit. I have been bowling with full rhythm and maintaining my workload perfectly,” he stated.

He highlighted his willingness to contribute wherever needed, expressing readiness to play for the national team in any format.

“If there’s a plan, just tell me straight away. If I am only needed for one format, I don’t mind because playing for Pakistan is always an honor, in any format,” he said.

Highlighting the lack of communication from the selectors, the right-arm pacer recalled a recent incident during the West Indies Test series that also led to his exclusion from the BPL.

“Taking an example from the West Indies Test series, we had just returned from the South Africa series, and I was offered to play the full BPL season. I refused because I told them I was in the West Indies series," he said.

"Later, even after the squad was announced, someone sent me a press release saying I had been left out due to workload management. I didn’t even know about that,” he explained.

Jamal expressed that clearer communication would have been appreciated.

“I’m not blaming anyone, but I wish they had communicated clearly. If they wanted me to be rested or not considered for certain matches to try a different combination, they could have asked me directly. That would have been fine,” he said.

Reflecting on the broader issue, Jamal stressed the importance of transparent communication in professional sports.

“As a player, when you are actively playing, these things bother you if there’s no communication. But in management, the first thing should be to address these issues so that players are not left in the dark. I still don’t understand the reason behind this communication gap, and I hope these matters get resolved as soon as possible,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the star player has made an exceptional contribution to the Pakistan team in the red-ball format. In just eight Test matches, he has scored 352 runs, including two fifties.

With the ball, he has claimed 21 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, at an economy rate of 4.63.