Rizwan, Naseem’s heroics in vain as Kings down Patriots in CPL 2025

The collage of photos shows St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (left) and pacer Naseem Shah. - CPL T20

ST LUCIA: St Lucia Kings clinched a convincing seven-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, on Thursday.

Batting first, the Patriots posted a competitive 177-3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a solid batting display from wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and a cameo from skipper Jason Holder.

Openers Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis provided a 47-run stand, with Fletcher striking 37 off 23 balls and Lewis contributing a run-a-ball 18.

Rizwan, in sublime touch, remained unbeaten with 60 off 41 deliveries, laced with three fours and four sixes. Holder chipped in with a brisk 21 off 14, while Kyle Mayers added 27 from 25 balls.

For the Kings, Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler, returning figures of 2/17 in four overs, while Roston Chase picked up one wicket.

In reply, the Kings made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 17 overs for the loss of three wickets. Openers Tim Seifert and Johnson Charles laid the platform with a blistering 85-run partnership in 6.5 overs.

Charles smashed a fiery 47 off just 17 balls before being dismissed by Waqar Salamkheil, while Seifert anchored the innings with a superb 68 off 45 deliveries before falling to pacer Naseem Shah.

Ackeem Auguste chipped in with 29 off 20 before Naseem struck again, but Roston Chase (15*) and Tim David (16*) guided the Kings home comfortably.

For the Patriots, Naseem Shah impressed with figures of 2/35, while Waqar Salamkheil claimed one wicket.

With this result, Holder-led Patriots remain fifth on the CPL 2025 points table, managing just two wins from seven matches with five defeats, holding four points and a net run rate of -0.117.