PFF announces 23-member squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Thursday unveiled a 23-member squad for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, set to be held in Cambodia.

The announcement was made on the PFF's social media handle along with the caption stated, "The wait is over! Here’s the squad traveling for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers."

The squad, led by newly appointed head coach Nolberto Solano, features a blend of young and experienced players.

Solano, a former Peruvian international, replaced Stephen Constantine last month after a vote by the PFF Executive Committee, where seven of the thirteen members supported his appointment.

Constantine had previously guided Pakistan to a historic first-ever victory in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in October 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts will open their campaign against Iraq on September 3, face Cambodia on September 6, and conclude the group stage against Chinese Taipei on September 9.

Pakistan Squad for U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeeper: Adam Najeeb, Hassan Ali, Umair Arooj

Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mohib Ullah, Muhammad Adeel, Ans Amin, Muhammad Haroon, Hamza Munir, Ahmed Salman, Junaid Shah, Abdul Rehman

Midfielders: Tufail Khan, Hayyaan Khattak, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Zafar, Adnan Justin

Forwards: Mckeal Abdullah, Umair Bahader, Furqan Umer, Ali Raza, Suleman Ali, Adeel Younas