WATCH: Rashid Khan makes special appeal to fans ahead of tri-series opener

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan pictured during a net session during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 24, 2025 in Lahore, Pakistan. - ICC

SHARJAH: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has issued a special appeal to fans ahead of the T20I tri-series opener against Pakistan, urging them to maintain discipline and embrace the spirit of the game.

Rashid called on supporters to avoid a repeat of the unruly scenes witnessed during the Pakistan-Afghanistan clash in Sharjah in 2022, when crowd trouble overshadowed a thrilling contest.

That heated encounter, won by Pakistan by one wicket in the final over, saw clashes erupt between fans of both nations in the stands, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a protest with the ICC.

Several Afghanistan supporters were detained by Sharjah police at the time, though no arrests were made.

Since then, political relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have further soured, heightening concerns of potential flashpoints when the two sides meet.

For this series, organisers have introduced stricter measures, including separate seating sections for fans of both countries, to prevent crowd trouble. Similar steps were taken in 2023 during their bilateral series in the UAE.

With large Afghan and Pakistani diaspora communities in Sharjah, games between the two teams are often intense and played in front of passionate crowds.

However, Rashid urged supporters to show respect and enjoy the occasion while speaking at a recent press conference ahead of the series opener.

“My message to everyone who comes to the stadium is that cricket brings unity,” Rashid said.

“It brings people and nations together and sends a message of peace. This game is all about enjoyment—we play it to entertain the fans. I urge everyone to come, support their teams respectfully, and enjoy every moment of the match,” he added.





On the cricketing front, the 26-year-old said the short nature of the tri-series makes it difficult to label any side as favourites.

“No team is favourite, especially in T20Is. One or two players can completely change the game. Everyone will be aiming to deliver their best performances,” he stated,

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-series, featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and hosts UAE, will be played from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The event is seen as vital preparation for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which begins on September 9 in the UAE.

Pakistan face Afghanistan in the tournament opener under lights on Friday, August 29, at 7:00 pm local time, followed by a clash against UAE on Saturday.

Each side will play the others twice, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 7.

Historically, Pakistan and Afghanistan have met seven times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning four matches and Afghanistan securing three victories.

Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Afghanistan squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.