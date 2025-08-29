Iftikhar Ahmed reacts after achieving major T20 milestone

Iftikhar Ahmed of Guyana Amazon Warriors express disappointment during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match 13 between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on August 26, 2025 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - CPL T20

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has expressed his delight after reaching a significant milestone in T20 cricket during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, where he is representing Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The 34-year-old became the eighth Pakistani batter to cross the 6,000-run mark in T20 cricket.

Taking to Instagram, Iftikhar shared his reaction with the caption: "Alhamdulillah 🤲🏻 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 runs ✅ Blessed to achieve this milestone, but the result of the match left a bitter taste."

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik tops the chart for Pakistan in T20 cricket with 13,571 runs in 557 matches at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of 127.24, which includes 83 half-centuries.

Skipper Babar Azam sits second with 11,330 runs in 320 matches at an average of 43.07 and a strike rate of 129.33, featuring 93 fifties and 11 centuries.

Iftikhar, on the other hand, has represented Pakistan in 66 T20Is, scoring 998 runs at an average of 24.34 and a strike rate of 129.10, including four half-centuries.

In domestic and franchise T20 cricket, he has played 311 matches, amassing 6,007 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 129.48, with 35 fifties and one century.

Most Runs By Pakistan Batters In T20 Cricket:

Players Runs Shoaib Malik 13,571 Babar Azam 11,330 Mohammad Rizwan 8,454 Mohammad Hafeez 7,946 Fakhar Zaman 7,772 Ahmed Shehzad 7,011 Kamran Akmal 6,775 Iftikhar Ahmed 6,007*

It is pertinent to mention that Iftikhar last represented Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, featuring in the high-voltage clash against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.