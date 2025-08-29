Iftikhar Ahmed reacts after achieving major T20 milestone

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has expressed his delight after reaching a significant milestone in T20 cricket during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, where he is representing Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The 34-year-old became the eighth Pakistani batter to cross the 6,000-run mark in T20 cricket.
Taking to Instagram, Iftikhar shared his reaction with the caption: "Alhamdulillah 🤲🏻 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 runs ✅ Blessed to achieve this milestone, but the result of the match left a bitter taste."
Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik tops the chart for Pakistan in T20 cricket with 13,571 runs in 557 matches at an average of 35.99 and a strike rate of 127.24, which includes 83 half-centuries.
Skipper Babar Azam sits second with 11,330 runs in 320 matches at an average of 43.07 and a strike rate of 129.33, featuring 93 fifties and 11 centuries.
Iftikhar, on the other hand, has represented Pakistan in 66 T20Is, scoring 998 runs at an average of 24.34 and a strike rate of 129.10, including four half-centuries.
In domestic and franchise T20 cricket, he has played 311 matches, amassing 6,007 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 129.48, with 35 fifties and one century.
Most Runs By Pakistan Batters In T20 Cricket:
|Players
|Runs
|Shoaib Malik
|13,571
|Babar Azam
|11,330
|Mohammad Rizwan
|8,454
|Mohammad Hafeez
|7,946
|Fakhar Zaman
|7,772
|Ahmed Shehzad
|7,011
|Kamran Akmal
|6,775
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|6,007*
It is pertinent to mention that Iftikhar last represented Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, featuring in the high-voltage clash against India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.
