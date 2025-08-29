Roy Jones Jr highlights Mike Tyson-like quality in Moses Itauma

This collage of photos shows legendary boxer Mike Tyson (right) and Moses Itauma. — Reuters/X

Roy Jones Jr highlighted one quality in Moses Itauma that reminds him of young Mike Tyson, international media reported on Thursday.

Itauma stopped Dillian Whyte in a non-title fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton rose to the occasion and claimed victory in the first round to add the biggest name to his KO list.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

Tyson’s former rival, Roy Jones Jr., also believes that Moses Itauma shares one similarity with the legend, which he likes.

"I really like Moses Itauma. Moses reminds me of a young Mike Tyson. And the reason I say that is because, when you put someone in front of him who he can hit, they are going down,” Jones Jr said.

"Dillian Whyte was a guy that could get hit, and he got him out of there. That is exactly how a young Mike Tyson rolled. Mike did that on his way up, I like this from Moses because it is something exciting that he could get to almost what Mike Tyson did.

"That's a beautiful thought, he may be better or he may not get there, but his potential is seriously exciting."

Moses Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in a short period of time, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout. He is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division.