Babar, Younis, Afridi among 22 players set to feature in flood relief exhibition match

The collage of photos shows Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (left), former Pakistan captains Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi. - AFP

Peshawar Zalmi, in collaboration with the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial government, has announced a star-studded lineup for the upcoming Flood Relief Exhibition Match, which will feature some of Pakistan’s biggest cricketing names.

The 22-member squad includes legendary former captains and star performers such as Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Latif and Babar Azam.

Former pace icons Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Irfan, along with all-rounder Azhar Mahmood, are also set to take part.

Spin maestros Saeed Ajmal, Abdul Rehman and Zulfiqar Babar will be joined by other renowned players, making it one of the most celebrated cricket lineups in recent years.

The exhibition match will be played at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on August 30 under the slogan “Khel Se Khidmat” (Service through Sports).

The much-anticipated clash will see Peshawar Zalmi face off against Legends XI, bringing together top current players and iconic former greats for a noble cause.

All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to flood relief and rehabilitation efforts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring timely assistance for those affected.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman and owner Javed Afridi emphasised the importance of the initiative.

“Cricket has always been a unifying force in Pakistan. With this exhibition match, we aim to channel the passion of the game into meaningful support for our brothers and sisters affected by the devastating floods. This is more than just a match – it is our duty to stand by them in their time of need.”

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan also commended the effort, saying: “Sports is not just entertainment but also a means of solidarity and service. This match reflects our empathy with those who have suffered due to the floods.”

Fans attending the event will not only enjoy high-quality cricket but also play a direct role in rebuilding lives and communities. Organisers expect the exhibition to be a landmark event in Peshawar’s sporting history.